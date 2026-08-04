Bypolls warn parties not to take voters for granted, signal drift

The three recent Assembly by-elections produced mixed verdicts, but the Bankipur result stood above the rest. It jolted the BJP by ending its 30-year hold over one of its safest urban bastions. The bypoll was necessitated by Nitin Nabin vacating the seat he had won four times to become the BJP’s national president. This made the contest a prestige battle and the defeat even more telling. Elsewhere, the BJP also failed to wrest Datia from the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, a state it rules; Manjalpur in Gujarat was its lone source of succour.

Prashant Kishor’s victory will not redraw Bihar’s political map, but it suggests that a growing section of voters is in no mood to accept being taken for granted. The message is not for the BJP alone, but for the RJD as well. Perhaps the most acute point here is the role being played by Gen Z. Even before the recent protests, Tamil Nadu’s youth had rallied behind C Joseph Vijay and the TVK in such a way that they carried their elders with them. Bankipur suggests this youth impatience with unresponsive governance is beginning to find political expression elsewhere, too.