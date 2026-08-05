Women's absence in D K Shivakumar cabinet glaring omission

The induction of 19 ministers into the D K Shivakumar Cabinet in Karnataka has caused much heartburn despite its carefully balanced matrix of caste, community and region. There are seven Lingayats and Scheduled Caste members, six Vokkaligas, three Scheduled Tribe members and Muslims, two Kurubas, and one each from the OBC, Ediga, Christian, Maratha and Rajput communities. One thing that stands out is the complete absence of women. While Legislative Council member Gayathri Shanthegowda’s name did crop up, it was omitted from the final list. The Karnataka Chief Minister has acknowledged that not every district has got its due and hopefuls can be accommodated as heads of boards and corporations, but his assurance for women rings hollow.

In a nod to the idea of inclusion, every Cabinet makes space for one or two women ministers. Their scope is usually limited to women’s and social issues, culture, tourism, textiles or other lightweight portfolios. This raises the worrying question about why hefty responsibilities like industry, home, finance or revenue are almost never allotted to women. Is portfolio allocation a comment on women’s capability, or do men get to cherry-pick?