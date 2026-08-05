Women's absence in D K Shivakumar cabinet glaring omission

The induction of 19 ministers into the D K Shivakumar Cabinet in Karnataka has caused much heartburn despite its carefully balanced matrix of caste, community and region. There are seven Lingayats and Scheduled Caste members, six Vokkaligas, three Scheduled Tribe members and Muslims, two Kurubas, and one each from the OBC, Ediga, Christian, Maratha and Rajput communities. One thing that stands out is the complete absence of women. While Legislative Council member Gayathri Shanthegowda’s name did crop up, it was omitted from the final list. The Karnataka Chief Minister has acknowledged that not every district has got its due and hopefuls can be accommodated as heads of boards and corporations, but his assurance for women rings hollow.
In a nod to the idea of inclusion, every Cabinet makes space for one or two women ministers. Their scope is usually limited to women’s and social issues, culture, tourism, textiles or other lightweight portfolios. This raises the worrying question about why hefty responsibilities like industry, home, finance or revenue are almost never allotted to women. Is portfolio allocation a comment on women’s capability, or do men get to cherry-pick?
India has had tough and accomplished women Chief Ministers and ‘Iron Lady’ Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister. Yet the glass ceiling is rarely broken. This reflects electoral choices—the Congress gave tickets to only 11 women in the 2023 Assembly elections, of whom four won; the BJP fielded 12 women, and three won. All of this is out of Karnataka’s 224 Assembly seats.
Shivakumar now faces a minor rebellion, with two MLAs resigning and a few others making their unhappiness clear. Portfolio allocation is expected to attract more discontent. It appears the CM has had to bow to several compulsions, from dynasty affiliations to Greater Bengaluru Authority elections and former CM Siddaramaiah’s nominees. The all-male Cabinet includes the sons of three former CMs, while B Nagendra and Zameer Ahmed Khan overcame controversy to return. Yet, there is no place yet for a woman.
The Congress, which pushed for the Women’s Reservation Bill, has unfortunately not lived up to its professed ideals. The party, which has women-oriented welfare schemes, should remember that women voters played a key role in its victory in Karnataka. If Shivakumar hopes to salvage the situation, he should induct a woman for the last vacant berth, even if only as token inclusion.