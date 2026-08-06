Country needs cradle schemes like Tamil Nadu and Kerala

In the wee hours of Tuesday, the district medical officer in Thiruvananthapuram and staff at the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare received an automatic alert after a baby girl was placed in the Ammathottil (Mother’s Cradle) in front of the council office. The five-day-old infant, who happened to be the 1,000th child received at Ammathottil centres across the state, was aptly named Sahasra.

Kerala established its first cradle in the capital in 2002 with the mission of ensuring that no child is abandoned without care. Over time, the cradles—now present in every district—have earned enough public trust for parents who are unable to raise their children to know that the state will provide them with proper care. Once the Child Welfare Committee takes custody, the child becomes legally eligible for adoption through the Central Adoption Resource Authority after the prescribed waiting period.

It was Tamil Nadu that pioneered the cradle scheme in 1992, when Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa launched it in Salem district following reports of female infanticide. Families unwilling to raise a girl child could leave her at one of the cradles, from where she would later be entrusted to specialised adoption agencies. Eventually, cradles were established at government hospitals, primary healthcare centres and social welfare offices across all districts. The scheme has cared for more than 6,000 infants to date. After Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha and Rajasthan have also launched similar programmes.