Growth uptick shows hope in measures to offset demand drag

The RBI kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent, entering a phase of prolonged pause and joining a slew of global central banks favouring status quo. Retail inflation rose to an 18-month high in June; yet, Wednesday’s policy tone sounded more dovish than market expectations. Governor Sanjay Malhotra maintained that the policy was balanced and appropriate for the evolving macroeconomic conditions. Analysts now expect the central bank to pause rate actions through 2026 unless supply-side pressures translate into a sustained, broad-based inflationary spiral. That said, Malhotra underlined anticipated risks from an uneven monsoon, volatile energy prices and geopolitical uncertainties. With several cross-currents in play, the RBI remains cautious with its neutral policy stance, guiding a wait-and-watch approach to future rate directions. For investors, the status quo signals a stable policy environment, near-term certainty and visibility on interest rates.

The headline inflation for 2026-27 has been revised 10 basis points lower to 5 percent owing to a softer print in the first quarter. However, prices are expected to peak in Q3 and will likely ease thereafter. Overall, the year’s inflation projection remains within the upper half of the government’s tolerance band. But the RBI is willing to look through moderately higher prices to avoid choking growth because, as Malhotra noted, the inflationary uptick is supply-driven and limited to food and fuel, with little evidence of a broad-based rise. Such price pressures do not often warrant a monetary policy response, or an urgent rate hike. In any case, RBI’s neutral stance allows it flexibility in policy action if conditions change in either direction. Meanwhile, higher Q1 growth prompted the central bank to revise the 2026-27 real GDP growth rate upwards by 10 bps to 6.7 percent, with Malhotra stressing that domestic demand remains resilient amid geopolitical tensions.