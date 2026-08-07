Success in Godavari talks could usher in new era

In a welcome initiative aimed at resolving an inter-state water war, Telangana and Maharashtra seem headed towards negotiations regarding the contentious Tummidihatti barrage on the Pranahita river, the largest tributary of the Godavari by discharge and drainage. Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav has assured he would convene a Central Water Commission meeting on the issue, and between the irrigation ministers of the two states. As with all other water-sharing disputes, this long-pending issue has been prolonged by political compulsions on both sides.

It all started in 2008 when Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, then the Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, proposed a 152-metre-high barrage on the Godavari near Tummidihatti as part of the Pranahita-Chevella irrigation project. Maharashtra insisted on reducing the height, claiming that a large area in the state, including a wildlife sanctuary, would be submerged. After Telangana was formed, the BRS government shifted the water source from Tummidihatti to Medigadda, and constructed the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. Meanwhile, Maharashtra approved a barrage height of 148 metres at Tummidihatti, which would reduce Telangana’s drawing capacity to 80 thousand million cubic feet.