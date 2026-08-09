Bid to monetise UPI must not be at the cost of its success

The government is right to clarify that the amendment to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, doesn’t mean that users will suddenly have to pay for UPI transactions. UPI will remain free for consumers, person-to-person transactions will continue without charge, and any future merchant discount rate (MDR), if introduced, will be nominal and limited to a specified category of merchant transactions. Most merchant transactions, the government assures, will remain outside its ambit. That clarification is welcome. But the amendment nevertheless marks an important shift: it creates the legal space for a departure from the zero-MDR regime that has been central to UPI’s phenomenal growth since its introduction. The question is no longer whether UPI can be monetised, but how far, and at whose cost.

There is a legitimate case for a sustainable revenue model. UPI has grown into the backbone of India’s digital payments ecosystem, processing enormous volumes at a cost that cannot indefinitely be met through government incentives. Banks, payment-system operators and other participants bear substantial expenses on infrastructure, technology, cybersecurity and fraud prevention. The payments industry has consequently been pressing for an MDR regime for several years. Also, a system of such scale cannot remain permanently dependent on taxpayer-funded support. If UPI is to continue expanding into smaller towns and rural India, and if its infrastructure is to keep pace with technological and security demands, there must be adequate resources for investment and innovation.