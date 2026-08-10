Board needs better plan for cricketers' workload

Good, bad or indifferent, Indian cricket always remains in the news. On the field, it has been a disastrous few months. The T20 world champions lost consecutive white-ball series to Ireland and England. The losses once again put the focus on the team and its management as India were gearing up for the red-ball tour in Sri Lanka, their first World Test Championship series since the historic whitewash against South Africa at home. However, a spate of injuries has now come as an unnecessary distraction. The sick bay is filling up with players such as Jasprit Bumrah (knee injury), B Sai Sudharsan (toe), Hardik Pandya (quadriceps), Nitish K Reddy (quadriceps), Harshit Rana (hamstring) and Washington Sundar (hamstring). Pacer Bumrah and batter Sai Sudharshan, who were named in the squad, had to be subsequently dropped. This has raised quite a few questions regarding injury management by the world’s richest cricket board; there has been no sound answer yet.

Bengaluru’s Centre of Excellence was created with this in mind. It is a place where cricketers’ fitness is assessed—a complete breakdown of injury is done and a timeline given for rehabilitation and return. Last-minute withdrawals from the Sri Lanka series evoked serious concerns over the CoE’s credibility, too. They also pointed to gaps in communication between the CoE, selectors and the team management.