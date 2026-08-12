Tata Group needs steady hand at helm to steer through choppy seas

After months of intense boardroom drama, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has announced his intention of stepping down next February, ending a 10-year tenure at the helm of the group. Chandrasekaran, who had the backing of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust for a third term, could not secure the support of Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, which collectively own 66 percent of Tata Sons. Under the holding company’s bylaws, the chairman’s appointment requires unanimous support. Noel’s objections reportedly stemmed from concerns over steep losses in several new ventures, excessive capital expenditure on high-risk businesses and mounting losses from acquisitions such as Air India and BigBasket. Unable to resolve the deadlock, Chandrasekaran deferred a vote on his reappointment at the February 24 board meeting. With no resolution in sight after months, he decided against seeking another term when his tenure ends on February 20, 2027.

The exit leaves the ₹16-lakh-crore Tata Group facing a crucial question: who will lead the conglomerate into the future? In his statement released Wednesday, Chandrasekaran too stressed the need for clarity on the group’s leadership beyond February 2027.