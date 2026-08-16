India's next leap will depend on delivering Sapta Dhara's promise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech was less a look back than a declaration of intent. Its proposition was clear: India cannot become Viksit Bharat merely by growing larger but by becoming more capable, self-reliant and globally competitive. Sapta Dhara, seven streams of national power, is the vehicle.

The first, manufacturing, calls for owning value chains, from design to products. Agriculture and food processing form the second, taking millets, spices, fruits and foods from farm to shelf. Technology and innovation are the third, with AI, quantum computing, robotics, space, digital infrastructure and Made-in-India 6G. Gati Shakti, the fourth, focuses on rail, highways, airports, waterways and multimodal logistics. Defence is the fifth, with self-reliance in drones, counter-drone systems, hypersonics and cybersecurity. The sixth, the green and blue economy, links renewables, green hydrogen and storage with fisheries and ocean technology. The seventh is soft power: yoga, Ayurveda and the creative economy.

The architecture is ambitious. Its success, however, will depend on the constituency Modi repeatedly talked about: India’s youth. His pitch was forward-looking. More than 2.5 lakh startups, a ₹1 lakh crore Innovation Fund, Atal Tinkering Labs, the opening of the space sector, Skill India and plans to train one crore young people in AI point towards an India that wants to create technology, not merely consume it. This could be transformative. But the real challenge is execution.

The to-do list returns every August 15. The more consequential question is whether the aspirations of India’s young people are keeping pace with what is being promised. India’s restless youth demand the future in the present, with accountability, faster delivery and reasons to stay. It needs quality education, relevant skills, access and pathways to productive work.