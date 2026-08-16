Trace who is to blame for the Messi visit that wasn't

What should have been a memorable sporting spectacle has turned into a matter of utter embarrassment for Kerala, with allegations of deception, corruption, financial fraud and political manipulation. Argentine great Lionel Messi’s much-publicised Kerala visit that didn’t happen is a story of how the entire state was fooled for nearly two years into thinking that the football icon and his team would play here. The deception continued even after it became clear that Kerala didn’t figure in the Argentine team’s calendar, raising questions about the intentions of those behind the fiasco.

Initial concerns and scepticism surrounding the Messi plan have been amplified by a recent sports department inquiry that flagged flaws in the event’s planning and raised questions about potential financial irregularities. The previous LDF government, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, proposed bringing Messi to Kerala, with Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC) designated as the main private sponsor, organiser and holder of commercial rights.

However, the inquiry found no binding final agreement between the Kerala government, the All-India Football Federation and the Argentine Football Association confirming the visit, and that RBC’s appointment was made without an open public tender or a detailed assessment of its financial capacity. The inquiry also found a serious pattern of rule violations in handing over Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, a public infrastructure facility, to the private sponsor without officially ensuring final Fifa registration. While the findings and subsequent media revelations should ring alarm bells, it is the financial trail that demands urgent scrutiny, particularly potential violations of foreign exchange regulations and the troubling implications of money laundering.