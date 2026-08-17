Aussie upset enlivens Test championship

This could arguably be the upset of the century in Test cricket. Just to put Bangladesh’s win on Sunday in context, Australia are on top of both the Test rankings and the World Test Championship table. The Aussies have an impeccable record against all top Test-playing nations at home. Bangladesh, on the other hand, do not have a flattering Test record outside home. Yet, against all odds, they beat a full-strength Australia by nine wickets at Darwin. This is not the first time they have created a flutter. Bangladesh, having quietly built a strong pace attack, defeated Pakistan 2-0 at home before travelling Down Under.

Yes, an ageing Aussie attack did look listless at times, but that can hardly be an excuse. Asian teams usually struggle to win Tests in Australia. Sri Lanka have never won one and Pakistan have not won any in the last three decades. Only India have managed wins in double-digits—10 times—but the overall count still hangs in the Aussies’ favour.

Since Bangladesh started playing Tests in 2000, Australia played them just six times before this series, with only two matches at home. There is immense disparity in the two countries’ cricket budgets, too. The support system in Australia is one of the best in the world. But sport can be a great leveller. For a team that had been slighted for years, Bangladesh are now showing what they are capable of. On the other hand, the Aussies need to introspect on their bowlers and openers. If they want to repair their tattered reputation, they need to beat Bangladesh handsomely in the next Test.