Deft diplomacy needed to mend Bangladesh ties after Hasina salvo

Nothing happens in politics by accident. The evolving India-Bangladesh relationship could be yet another situation proving the aphorism right. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent invite to his Bangladeshi counterpart Tarique Rahman for the upcoming BRICS summit appeared to have been dramatically dented on August 5 by Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina. The exiled leader is a thorn in the bilateral ties that went south after she fled to Delhi in 2024 following a youth uprising. Rahman, son of Hasina’s arch-enemy Khaleda Zia, wants her extradited as a tribunal has sentenced her in absentia to death for the loss of lives during the 2024 coup. On August 5, she disparaged the ruling dispensation in Dhaka in a monologue delivered on screen, reiterated her plan to return home by December and demanded that the ban on her Awami League party be lifted forthwith. India allowed the media event but distanced itself, claiming it was organised by a private entity. Delhi also said it does not endorse her comments against the duly constituted government in Dhaka. But the damage was done. Diplomacy moved into high gear, with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi having a one-on-one with Rahman in Dhaka before flying to Delhi to brief Prime Minister Modi.
Rahman seeking a ‘propitious environment’ for the visit is understandable as he has to deal with the rabble-rousing, anti-India Jamaat-e-Islami, which is the biggest opposition party. For the record, Dhaka said its Bangladesh First policy aims to promote friendly bilateral relations with all countries based on sovereign equality, national dignity and non-interference in internal affairs. Trade with India, however, has already resumed, with Delhi supplying oil and power among other goods and services. A Russian idea of Bangladesh’s payment in Indian rupees, instead of the dollar, for its upcoming nuclear power plant, too, is loaded with promise.
But making ties hostage to one issue is not in anybody’s interest. Delhi certainly does not want Dhaka to lean heavily towards Beijing. However, it cannot be seen as yielding on ‘friend’ Hasina. Besides, the bilateral extradition treaty allows for judicial reviews, which can be long-drawn. It’s time for deft diplomacy to evolve a mutually acceptable solution that addresses all concerns.