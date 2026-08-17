Deft diplomacy needed to mend Bangladesh ties after Hasina salvo

Rahman seeking a ‘propitious environment’ for the visit is understandable as he has to deal with the rabble-rousing, anti-India Jamaat-e-Islami, which is the biggest opposition party. For the record, Dhaka said its Bangladesh First policy aims to promote friendly bilateral relations with all countries based on sovereign equality, national dignity and non-interference in internal affairs. Trade with India, however, has already resumed, with Delhi supplying oil and power among other goods and services. A Russian idea of Bangladesh’s payment in Indian rupees, instead of the dollar, for its upcoming nuclear power plant, too, is loaded with promise.

But making ties hostage to one issue is not in anybody’s interest. Delhi certainly does not want Dhaka to lean heavily towards Beijing. However, it cannot be seen as yielding on ‘friend’ Hasina. Besides, the bilateral extradition treaty allows for judicial reviews, which can be long-drawn. It’s time for deft diplomacy to evolve a mutually acceptable solution that addresses all concerns.