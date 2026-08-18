Mineral tax Bill raises strain in state finances

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, passed by Parliament on August 13, restricts states from imposing separate taxes or cesses on mineral rights or mineral-bearing land unless specifically permitted by the Centre. Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy clarified that the amendment applies only to major minerals such as iron ore, coal, bauxite, manganese and copper. Minor minerals such as sand, gravel, ordinary clay and building stone fall outside the Bill’s scope. According to the minister, the Centre aims to keep the prices of these critical minerals in check, as any increase would raise the cost of infrastructure projects and burden ordinary citizens. He also expressed concern that higher domestic prices for coal or iron ore could drive up imports, which India seeks to curb to limit foreign exchange outflows.

The hurried passage of the Bill has angered several resource-rich states. The Centre says the new law would affect 11 mineral-producing states. Most of them opposed it, contending that it undermines their revenue-raising powers and encroaches on fiscal federalism and state autonomy. The Union mines ministry countered that the states’ share of mineral revenues has risen from 65 percent in 2014-15 to 88-90 percent in recent years. It emphasised that states would continue to collect statutory payments, including royalties, auction premiums and contributions to the states’ district mineral foundations.