Transparency on fund management can bolster public trust in PM CARES

The recent publication of the audited accounts of the PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund for two years provides an occasion to reflect on the importance of transparency in its finances. The statement, dated August 7, shows that the fund had a closing balance of ₹8,452 crore in 2024-25—an almost 18 percent increase over 2023-24 and 56 percent over 2021-22, the first year for which audited numbers had earlier been shared. In contrast, the trust disbursed ₹87.9 lakh in the latest audited year—almost all of it for PM CARES for Children, a scheme launched in May 2021 to support children orphaned by the pandemic. More than 90 percent of the balance at the end of 2024-25 was parked in fixed deposits.

There is, of course, no suggestion that the size of the reserves is a matter of concern in itself. The trust’s deed—executed soon after the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020—lists its primary objectives as assistance for any emergency or calamity, creation or upgrade of healthcare and pharma facilities, and relevant research. The fund can also be used for other PM schemes addressing distress. Given the wide range of purposes, substantial reserves may well be necessary. The larger issue is whether the disclosures provide adequate context on the management of these reserves, the sources of large foreign and domestic contributions, and the observations made by the auditors.