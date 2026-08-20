Heed Supreme Court's call for continuity in NTA reforms

The Supreme Court has rightly emphasised institutionalising reforms within the National Testing Agency, the agency entrusted to conduct pre-medical and other entrance exams of massive consequence to the nation. It directed the Union government to ensure that the newly-constituted taskforce on exam reforms headed by Nandan Nilekani improves upon the K Radhakrishnan committee’s June 2024 recommendations, rather than replacing them “lock, stock and barrel”. The apex court has stressed the need to build on institutional memory and ensure continuity in the process of making exams fool-proof.

Paper leaks at the May 2026 NEET-Undergraduate exams—the gateway for students seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and nursing BSc courses—affected at least 23 lakh students aspiring for careers in the medical profession, and led to countrywide protests that tragically saw a dozen students dying by suicide purportedly due to severe anxiety caused by the leaks and re-examination. A CBI probe was ordered and arrests were made.

Yet the students at Jantar Mantar demanding accountability for repeated lapses faced a brutal police crackdown before Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down. Following this, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026 was enacted and the taskforce led by Nilekani constituted, which the Centre called “landmark measures” against future paper leaks. However, all of this is still being viewed as inadequate considering the frequency with which exam irregularities keep occurring across India.