Hijab-clad girls puncture patriarchy in Onam dance

A video clip of hijab-clad students celebrating Onam in a high school in Kerala’s Malappuram district, where Muslims make up more than two-thirds of the population, has drawn widespread appreciation online. Wearing traditional Kasavu-themed attires along with matching hijabs, these girls were recorded dancing with their schoolmates during celebrations held at their institutions. The video stood out among the thousands of similar ones that flooded social media over the past few days by showing that religion was no bar when it came to embracing the festival’s inclusive spirit with zest.

The dance acquired added significance because these young Muslim girls were braving the diktats of orthodox religious scholars who had warned against partaking in the festivities. Such fatwas were issued during the past few Onams, too. But a number of young Muslim girls defied them this time to dance along unapologetically. Some girls even posted on social media asking the clerics to explain the rationale behind banning them from participating in Onam.

It is indeed curious that the clerics who were offended by girls’ participation in the festivities were silent on Muslim boys taking part. It exposes the fact that religion is not the real issue here, but the patriarchy of clergymen who could not digest the fact that girls were no longer confined within the circle they had drawn. Such diktats, when openly defied, only serve to weaken their standing within the community even as they try to accentuate divisive feelings during a joyous occasion. Sensible voices within the community should restrain the clerics from making remarks that leave a negative imprint on society as a whole. It was a harmonious gesture of Panakkad Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, state president of Indian Union Muslim League and one of the most respected figures among Muslims in Kerala, to take part in the celebrations.