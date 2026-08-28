More needed than pact to address social media addiction among kids

In a landmark deal with potentially far-reaching beneficial impact on children, Meta Platforms on Wednesday agreed to pay up to $18 billion over the next 10 years and strictly limit how teenagers use Facebook and Instagram. The agreement with almost all US states followed a trial over allegations that Meta’s products were harmful as its social media platforms are designed to get children addicted. The agreement, which cut short multiple lawsuits, requires Meta to disable most push-notifications to teenagers during school hours and enhance measures to prevent them from accessing age-restricted content. It is hoped that such limits can be tightened further if other social media platforms like YouTube and Snapchat adopt similar terms to help tackle growing social media addiction among youngsters.

The accord is being seen as an unprecedented template to resolve thousands of other lawsuits against social media companies. Not just the US, governments across the world are trying to grapple with the issue. Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brazil have banned or mandated strict parental control for social media use by children under 16; the UK is considering a similar move. Several Indian states are talking along the same line.