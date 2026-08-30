Congress risks paying for internal discord

The Congress government in Telangana is facing an avoidable political problem. Opposition criticism is part of democratic politics. More damaging, however, are controversies arising from within the ruling party, which inevitably provide its opponents with fresh ammunition.

The latest episode involving Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has again brought this into focus. Her daughter publicly expressed displeasure after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reportedly promised the Parkal Assembly seat, which she had sought, to another leader. The controversy has acquired greater significance in the context of earlier episodes involving the minister and her family. Reports that the party’s disciplinary committee has recommended action against Surekha indicate that the leadership views the matter seriously.

Nor is this an isolated instance of internal differences spilling into the public domain. Chinna Reddy’s allegation that Assembly tickets were sold for crores of rupees is another example. Whatever its immediate political context, such a charge inevitably has consequences beyond the local rivalry that may have prompted it.

As the Congress government approaches its third year in office, these distractions come at an inopportune time. It is already facing criticism over issues such as the controversy surrounding Section 22A and the inclusion of private properties in the prohibited list. Internal discord can only add to its difficulties.