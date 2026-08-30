Warning labels are only the first step against junk food

After the Supreme Court directed the government to introduce health warning labels on the front of junk food packets and drink bottles, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has pledged to follow through on it. On Friday, the regulator proposed mandating hexagonal labels for products high in saturated fat, sugar, or salt—similar to warnings required in dozens of other countries. It’s worrying that India, where the National Institute of Nutrition has warned for years about excessive amounts of these ingredients in ultra-processed food, took so long to act. In July, the Indian Council of Medical Research formed the Let's Fix Our Food consortium to raise awareness that such ingredients increase the risk of diabetes and other non-communicable diseases. But it took a nudge from the top court for the government to finally agree to the measure.

This raises the unsavoury question of whether successive Indian governments have allowed a lower safety standard for food and drinks sold in the country. Two years ago, when regulators in Singapore and Hong Kong stopped sales of packaged masalas from two top Indian brands because of unsafe amounts of a cancerous pesticide, rather than ordering extensive testing at home, the government only informed the Rajya Sabha that the hazard was limited to a few batches. The image of a health warning stuck on a packet of Indian Maggi sold in California caused alarm on Indian social media. Last week’s report that a bottle of the fizzy drink Fanta sold in Delhi contains thrice as much sugar as it does in London attracted caustic comments from food influencers online.