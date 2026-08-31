Make affordable flu vaccine available to all in National Capital

The surge in H1N1 viral infections in Delhi this year is strong enough to demand attention. It is not, however, evidence of a new or unusually lethal virus. That distinction matters. The state government put the number of H1N1 cases as of August 27 at 2,729, out of 3,736 influenza A and B cases recorded overall. Influenza A accounted for 3,447 cases, of which H1N1 is a subtype that accounted for almost four-fifths. The H1N1 strain, which has circulated among humans since 2009, has since become established as a seasonal influenza virus.

However, the scale and nature of this year’s outbreak makes it stand out. Last year, another influenza A subtype—H3N2—was more prominent in Delhi. And the Indian Council of Medical Research has found no evidence yet of a new threat or an unusual genetic shift in the H1N1 to make it more virulent. That leaves a question Delhi has long been reluctant to confront: why does a city that knows influenza recurs every year continue to treat each rise in cases as an administrative surprise?

Influenza viruses keep evolving, making annual vaccination the practical way of reducing the risk of serious illness. The vaccine composition recommended by the World Health Organization for the 2026-27 season in the northern hemisphere includes an updated H1N1 component. It would not prevent every infection, but it can reduce the risk of severe disease, particularly among those most vulnerable. That suggests a policy Delhi should have had years ago: an annual influenza programme, with vaccination offered before the seasonal rise to older people, pregnant women, young children and people with chronic illnesses—accompanied by systematic surveillance. Influenza is usually self-limiting, but in those at risk it can lead to pneumonia, respiratory complications and, in severe cases, hospitalisation or death.