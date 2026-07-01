Economy holds firm, monsoons risk looms

A series of fresh data points indicate that the Indian economy has remained resilient despite headwinds on multiple fronts. While the fallout of the Gulf war remains uncertain and the US continues to send mixed signals on tariffs, several indicators suggest that the economy has weathered these challenges for now. Industrial production grew 5.1 percent in May, the highest in five months, while total exports surged nearly 16 percent, led by an 18 percent rise in merchandise exports to a record monthly high of $45 billion. Although concerns have been raised about the Centre’s fiscal position following recent tax concessions and emergency support measures, revenue collections have remained robust. Net direct tax collections up to June 17 grew 14 percent, while gross GST collections rebounded with 14 percent growth in June after a subdued 3.2 percent in May. One of the biggest concerns arising from the Gulf war was its potential impact on remittances. However, a recent finance ministry report showed that net transfers from Gulf countries rose sharply to $16 billion in April 2026 from $9.4 billion a year earlier.

Indicators of domestic demand also point to resilient private consumption. Domestic GST collections grew around 6.5 percent, while passenger vehicle sales showed little sign of being affected by either the Gulf conflict or higher fuel prices. After recording growth of 25 percent in April and 27 percent in May, domestic passenger vehicle sales are expected to post another double-digit increase in June. The sharp correction in crude oil prices—with benchmark Brent now hovering around the $70-a-barrel mark—along with easing global supply-chain pressures, should provide further relief to the economy. With geopolitical tensions easing, GDP growth could edge closer to 7 percent, and several analysts have already begun revising their forecasts upwards. The first-quarter corporate results, due from next week, will reveal whether the Indian economy has indeed escaped the geopolitical shocks with limited damage.