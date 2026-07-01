Preventive custody law needs clear guardrails

Two Bills passed by the West Bengal Assembly on Monday have sparked a debate that goes beyond the state. Together, the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-social Activities Bill and amendments to the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act transform how the state deals with crime, while reshaping the balance between administrative power and individual liberty.

The state government argues that the law, which allows preventive detention up to 12 months, was needed to tackle organised crime, illegal mining, extortion and other activities that threaten public order. In doing this, West Bengal did not break new ground—Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat and Maharashtra already have similar laws. The Bengal Bill defines “anti-social activities” in broad terms, covering acts “likely” to disturb public order. It also permits repeated detention if the authorities believe a person may engage in such activities again. Most troubling is the provision that legal representation before the Advisory Board is not a matter of right but of permission. Since the Advisory Board decides whether detention should continue, denying a detainee an effective opportunity to present his or her case weakens a key protection against Executive overreach and raises the risk of arbitrary confinement.