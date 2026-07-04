Kerala liquor policy: A chance for change

Alcohol is not only addictive; it can also be politically intoxicating. Political leaders in Kerala were recently caught in a heady brawl after the new Congress-led government proposed tinkering with liquor taxes. In his budget, Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who is also the finance minister, proposed a tax slab for low-alcohol beverages, which would enable their sale within the state. The CPI(M)-led opposition was not amused, nor were some leaders of the ruling coalition and the influential church, who say the proposal would encourage drinking. Despite immense pressure to roll back, particularly brought by some senior colleagues in Satheesan’s own party, the Finance Bill has been passed with the proposal. But its implementation is now subject to approval by the ruling alliance.

The controversy underlines what has historically plagued Kerala’s liquor policy. The alternating UDF and LDF governments, caught between revenue dependency on liquor sales and political compulsion to reduce alcohol consumption, have frequently toyed with rules of the liquor trade, often with detrimental consequences. Any move to ease norms became an instant controversy, with the effect that these policies neither helped curb abuse nor enabled a healthy drinking culture. Fewer outlets, restrictions on bars, more dry days and higher taxes have, in a way, proved counterproductive as a section of drinkers have turned to high-alcohol drinks, spurious liquor and even drugs. The state’s restrictive liquor rule is said to be a major reason for rapidly growing drug abuse.