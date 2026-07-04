Kerala liquor policy: A chance for change

Alcohol is not only addictive; it can also be politically intoxicating. Political leaders in Kerala were recently caught in a heady brawl after the new Congress-led government proposed tinkering with liquor taxes. In his budget, Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who is also the finance minister, proposed a tax slab for low-alcohol beverages, which would enable their sale within the state. The CPI(M)-led opposition was not amused, nor were some leaders of the ruling coalition and the influential church, who say the proposal would encourage drinking. Despite immense pressure to roll back, particularly brought by some senior colleagues in Satheesan’s own party, the Finance Bill has been passed with the proposal. But its implementation is now subject to approval by the ruling alliance.
The controversy underlines what has historically plagued Kerala’s liquor policy. The alternating UDF and LDF governments, caught between revenue dependency on liquor sales and political compulsion to reduce alcohol consumption, have frequently toyed with rules of the liquor trade, often with detrimental consequences. Any move to ease norms became an instant controversy, with the effect that these policies neither helped curb abuse nor enabled a healthy drinking culture. Fewer outlets, restrictions on bars, more dry days and higher taxes have, in a way, proved counterproductive as a section of drinkers have turned to high-alcohol drinks, spurious liquor and even drugs. The state’s restrictive liquor rule is said to be a major reason for rapidly growing drug abuse.
Experts believe promoting low-alcohol drinks could encourage moderate drinking, reduce drug dependency and ease financial burden on families. While those opposing the policy must rethink, the LDF’s objection is hypocritical. It was the previous government that sought to allow the sale of low-alcohol beverages. It introduced a new category, classifying those with an alcohol strength of 0.5-20 percent by volume, excluding beer and wine, as low-alcoholic beverages. The next step was to prescribe a tax rate under the Kerala General Sales Tax Act, which did not happen. Technically, the new government is only seeking to complete that task.
Outdated rules need to change so that they reflect the realities of our times. The government must be allowed to do all it can do legally to enhance revenue, elevate living standards, ensure progress and facilitate modernisation. The aspirations of contemporary society must not be stifled by political agendas or religious constraints.