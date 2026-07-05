India needs a new cybersecurity plan for its frontier AI

India now accounts for nearly 20 percent of the world’s digital data, making cyber threats a growing concern for both the government and law enforcement agencies. Criminals are increasingly exploiting popular online platforms to target unsuspecting users. A recent case involving Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, brought the issue into sharp focus after child abuse content and advertisements surfaced on its platforms. The government swiftly directed the company to remove the content, sending a strong warning to social media platforms. But such incidents represent only a small part of a much larger challenge.

The rapid rise of AI has added a new layer of complexity. AI is making cyberattacks faster, cheaper and more sophisticated. Recognising this, the government recently said it is considering a separate regulatory framework for AI as the technology evolves and creates new risks. India has built one of the world’s largest digital ecosystems through Aadhaar, UPI, ONDC and other public digital platforms. While these have improved governance and financial inclusion, they have also expanded the country’s digital attack surface. AIpowered cyberattacks are becoming increasingly difficult to detect and prevent, posing risks to sectors such as banking, telecommunications, defence, power and healthcare