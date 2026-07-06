Reform curriculum, raise employability of pupils

However, access is only the first step. The bigger challenge is to ensure quality of education. If the state merely pays students’ fees, the ambitious programme risks becoming another subsidy rather than an investment in human capital. Free education must be complemented with curriculum reforms that factor in literacy in artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and vocational skills from school through university.

A major expectation of the BJP government is job creation, for which employability first needs to be raised. Odisha’s colleges can together admit 2.87 lakh students a year, but last year about 80,000 seats had no takers. Ultimately, the state’s vision of becoming a skilled, knowledge-driven economy would depend not on the number of students entering institutions, but on the quality of graduates who come out of them. That is why it is important is to align education with the state’s rapidly changing economic landscape.

Under Majhi’s leadership, Odisha is witnessing unprecedented investments in semiconductors, electronics, green energy, data centres, advanced manufacturing and AI. The state institutions’ curricula must be in sync with such emerging technologies and market demand. The distance between classrooms and industry needs to be bridged. The state’s strong foundation in skilling must be leveraged. The KG-to-PG initiative provides an opportunity to rethink education holistically by integrating pedagogy with technology and employability.