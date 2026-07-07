Firms running daycare centres owe duty of care

The inhuman treatment of children barely two to three years old reported last week from a daycare centre in Bengaluru shook up the nation. Videos showing terrified toddlers being locked into bathrooms, placed in the dark drum of a washing machine, pushed into a toilet and jet-sprayed with a faucet by the supposed caretakers reflected a monumental betrayal of parents’ trust. While around 60 children were enrolled at the crèche, only 15-20 were regulars. Five women were arrested and the facility—run by an outsourced service provider on the Capgemini premises in Brookefield—was temporarily shut down.
The whistleblower, a 45-year-old caretaker who had been fired and was serving her notice period, was also arrested, reportedly for the offence of sharing videos; she had sent the clips to an acquaintance who shared them with the children’s helpline. There remains some ambiguity on the whistleblower’s role and timing of the videos. Whatever her motive, it served to save innocents from further abuse; targeting her in this manner will only discourage other whistleblowers from approaching the authorities. While there is a surprising silence on part of the parents whose kids were abused, the episode has set off panic among other techie parents, many of whom are migrant professionals with little or no family support.
The videos have been submitted to the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, which has begun an inquiry, as has the National Commission for Protection Child Rights. While the perpetrators have been charged with criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and cruelty to children under the Juvenile Justice Act, the authorities must ensure they are properly prosecuted and punished. The investigation also shows the abuse had been going on for months and could leave a lasting impact on the children. Mental health experts say such abuse can show up as behavioural disorders, and recommend counselling and a secure environment.
It also raises questions on the regulation of crèches operating on corporate campuses. Companies must conduct regular review of such facilities, and lay down conditions for well-trained caretakers, professional supervisors and mandatory CCTV cameras that parents can access. The onus is on the parents, too, in demanding a safe environment for their young ones and more flexible work hours during the difficult years of bringing up a toddler.