Generational transition following Khamenei's passing reshapes region

The death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was expected to plunge Iran into uncertainty. Instead, it has led to the emergence of a younger and more assertive leadership that is determined to preserve the Islamic Republic and redefine its regional influence. The massive state funeral in Tehran was a carefully choreographed display of continuity and resilience. While millions turned out to mourn, the event also signalled that the transition of power was firmly under the establishment’s control despite economic distress and public discontent that seemed to have eroded the regime’s support in recent years.

With 56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei assuming his father’s mantle and a new generation of decision-makers taking charge, Iran is entering a post-revolutionary era. Unlike the ageing clerics who shaped the 1979 revolution, the country’s new power centre has been forged by decades of sanctions, proxy wars and confrontation with the US and Israel. Deeply linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, this leadership is younger, more institutional and less restrained by the caution that often defined Khamenei’s rule.