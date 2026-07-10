Speed up Dharani cases, prosecute guilty seniors

It’s deeply ironic that a web portal named Dharani, meaning Earth, which was launched by the previous BRS government in Telangana to digitise land records and reduce corruption, disputes and red tape, has ended up achieving the exact opposite. Though the present Congress dispensation replaced it with its own initiative, Bhu Bharati, after assuming power in late 2023, the magnitude of corruption the Dharani probe is continuing to reveal is mind-boggling.

Take the case of Sunkari Narahari Rao, a deputy director in charge of survey, settlement and land records who was recently arrested by the anti-corruption bureau. His assets are said to be worth a staggering ₹100-200 crore at current rates. A tahsildar is alleged to have transferred the titles for about 400 acres without the knowledge of the rightful owners. All this is just the tip of the iceberg. A forensic audit of Dharani transactions conducted earlier by the Kerala Security Audit and Assurance Centre found around 22,000 cases of fraud covering 10,000 acres, apart from several structural loopholes in the portal. Following this, over 20 middlemen and staffers were detained. But they could not have pulled off the large-scale fraud without the blessings of senior officials.