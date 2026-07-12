For AMMA, reform cannot wait any longer

Controversy has long shadowed the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), formed in 1994 to support ailing actors in the Malayalam film industry through welfare schemes. Yet the association has repeatedly found itself in the spotlight for internal conflicts, public disputes and questions over its credibility. The last decade has been especially turbulent. The 2017 actor assault case marked a turning point, with Dileep’s arrest dividing the association and exposing sharp fault lines within its leadership and membership. Since then, regaining the trust of actors and the wider public has remained an uphill task. Several prominent women, including Parvathy, resigned, citing what they described as anti-women positions. More female actors followed, alleging favouritism, sexism and an unwillingness to address their concerns. The Justice Hema Committee report, published in 2024, laid bare allegations of widespread sexual misconduct in the Malayalam film industry, dealing another blow to AMMA. The fallout led to the resignation of the executive committee headed by actor Mohanlal.

Against this backdrop, the election of Shwetha Menon as the first woman president raised hopes of a fresh beginning. With several women elected to key positions, many believed the association had an opportunity to restore stability and confidence. Those expectations, however, quickly faded. Ansiba, elected unopposed as an office-bearer, resigned, alleging financial irregularities and unfair treatment. Her claims of Islamophobia and being called “jihadi” drew counter-allegations, widening the dispute. Shwetha Menon announced her resignation, saying she did not wish to be anybody’s “puppet”, before later withdrawing it. The matter is now before the Kerala High Court.