Ageing Odisha needs to rethink population plan

Does Odisha need to rethink its population policy? The latest data would support the argument. According to the sixth round of the National Family Health Survey, the state’s total fertility rate has dropped from 1.8 in the previous assessment to 1.5—well below the national rate of 2. But that is only one of the factors calling for a debate on demography. An EY report revealed that the state’s median age zoomed from 26 in 2011 to 30 in 2021, and could reach 36 by 2036, the year Odisha turns 100. The above-60 population, which was 13.4 percent in NFHS-5, rose to 15.6 percent in the latest survey.

The contrary has happened for the below-15 age group, which has shrunk from 24.9 percent of the population to 22.3 percent. Experts say that though this demographic transition is silent, it’s dramatic in its implications as, by 2036, the state would feature an ageing society with a shrinking working population. The debate is not new in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, where the median age has already crossed 30. Now Odisha is set to join their ranks. The southern states, which led the demographic transition through investment in better education, healthcare and family planning, are also worrying about the effect of shrinking fertility on their political representation at the national level, with the proposed Delimitation Bill on the horizon.