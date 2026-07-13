Time for hard calls to correct Indian cricket's course

If losing five games on the trot was not enough of a signal, getting caught in a traffic jam just before the final T20I match of a series symbolised much of what’s wrong with the Men in Blue at present. It’s not often that teams lose their way or get delayed, but it did happen at Southampton on Saturday. India, not in the best of forms lately, seems to have lost the plot. It’s unthinkable for India to be winless in all six matches of a tour (one was rained off)—first against Ireland and then England—that too months after emphatically winning the T20 World Cup. Though the embers of that win are still burning, the fire in the belly is missing.

It exposed old chinks in India’s armour. The problem of adapting to faster pitches is haunting the team again. From the flat decks of India to the quick conditions abroad (even though England pitches have lost pace and movement over the years), Indian batters have failed to adjust. What made matters worse was frequent chopping and changing. Young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was fast-tracked to his India debut, only to be dropped after three poor performances. Sanju Samson, player of the tournament during the T20 World Cup, was dropped. Shreyas Iyer, the new captain in the shortest format, failed to inspire. This brings scrutiny on the role of the selection committee and team management. Too many changes can adversely affect players’ morale and rob them of confidence. This does not augur well for a team that will play the next T20 World Cup in Australia in 2028.