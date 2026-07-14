Political battle clouds Bidadi farmers' issue

Brooms were out in Bidadi when Karnataka government officials reached villages on the suburbs of Bengaluru to carry out a land survey. Women farmers, at the forefront of a 485-day protest against the Bidadi Township Project, forced officials to abort their mission as the protest turned violent. The villagers’ grouse is that they are opposed to selling their land. The ₹18,133-crore township is planned on a little over 7,481 acres across nine villages in Bengaluru South district. It is designed to take the pressure off core Bengaluru. The state Cabinet set the ball rolling for land acquisition at the end of April. Now the project is steaming ahead with a `₹26-crore tender to appoint a consultant to draw up a masterplan.

This has set off a political war, with the opposition BJP-JDS claiming it is Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s pet project that will displace thousands of farmers. Around 6,500 acres of the notified area is fertile farmland with over 10 lakh coconut and mango trees—it supports over 3,500 families who are also into dairying. The government has offered ₹2-2.5 crore per acre, or the farmers can opt for 9,693 sq ft of residential plot per acre. Most farmers want none of it, while some are demanding ₹5-6 crore per acre.