Syllabus design, teacher training key for sex education

India may finally be moving towards comprehensive sex education in schools and colleges. The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the recommendations of an expert committee and will implement them after the court’s approval. This is an important advance for adolescent health and protection.

The proposed curriculum goes far beyond lessons on reproduction. It covers body safety, hygiene, safe and unsafe touches, puberty, consent, healthy relationships, online safety and respect for personal boundaries. Age-appropriate teaching would begin with basic body awareness in primary classes and expand to adolescent health in higher classes.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly stated that sex education is neither a Western concept nor incompatible with Indian values. In a 2024 judgement, it stated such education can help prevent child sexual abuse and correct widespread myths. It asked the Centre to set up the expert committee after noting a rise in underage pregnancies and criminalisation of consensual adolescent relationships under the Pocso Act, 2012. The committee recommended for the National Council of Educational Research and Training to develop a curriculum, teachers to be trained and parents to be involved through regular meetings. Children learn best when families and teachers work together.