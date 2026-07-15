The price of passage: Could Hormuz mark the end of free seas?

The brief spectacle of President Donald Trump proposing a 20 percent toll on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz before withdrawing the idea should not be dismissed as another impulsive episode. It may instead be remembered as the moment when the world crossed an invisible line—the normalisation of monetising strategic geography.

Despite previous threats, the global economy has rested on the assumption that international chokepoints remain open to all under the principle of freedom of navigation. Iran’s recent attempts to regulate Hormuz challenged that norm. Trump’s proposal, despite its reversal, inadvertently legitimised the very logic Washington had once condemned. Once great powers begin treating sea lanes as toll roads, every narrow maritime passage becomes a geopolitical weapon.

The danger extends far beyond the Persian Gulf. If Hormuz becomes a precedent, Bab el Mandeb could become the next bargaining chip. Iran’s Houthi allies have already threatened to close the Red Sea gateway, while attacks on shipping have demonstrated how vulnerable global commerce has become.