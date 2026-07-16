Murder reveals societal sickness, police apathy

The sextuple murder case that has shaken Telangana is yet another stark reminder of the dark patches in our administrative system and society. The case, in which a 35-year-old man went on a killing spree—first stabbing a young girl, her mother and grandmother, and then his own wife and two sons aged below five—has come as a shocker not only for the sheer brutality, but also the glaring apathy of the police.

The girl’s family had complained to the police on May 16, giving details of the man’s threats to her life and intimidating conduct. Yet, the police booked the case under less serious provisions, did not arrest the accused and gave him ample time to secure an anticipatory bail. On top of it, no witness protection was provided despite multiple pleas from the threatened family. One wonders whether the police are aware of the witness protection scheme under Section 398 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The Supreme Court in Mahender Chawla (2018) ruled that the safety of a witness is inherent in the right to life. The Telangana case squarely falls in the top category deserving protection. It is clear that no threat assessment was properly conducted. What is more tragic is that neither the court that granted the accused an anticipatory bail nor the police appeared to have been aware of the psychological profile of the accused.

As a knee-jerk reaction, a sub-inspector has been suspended and the circle inspector slapped with a memo. With the accused having ended his life, we have to wait and see if the erring officials face the law. The state government ought to take a serious view of the rising number of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Over half the cases registered under the Act over the last decade are pending trial.