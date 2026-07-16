New services index a significant first step that needs calibration

With the release of the Index of Services Production, India has taken a major step towards measuring the performance of its largest economic sector with greater precision. The monthly indicator will measure activity across 19 services segments. Until now, the sector that contributes nearly 60 percent of India’s GDP was tracked far less frequently. So the ISP fills a gap among India’s economic indicators that has been felt for long. It complements the Index of Industrial Production to provide a more comprehensive picture of economic activity and augments the list of indicators used for compiling national accounts statistics.

The first release of the ISP states that this April, as many as 14 of the 19 segments recorded double-digit growth over the previous April, with accommodation and food services emerging as the fastest-growing at 37.2 percent. Barring air transport (-13.9 percent) and rail transport (-0.4 percent), all other sectors were in the positive territory. It must be noted that eight sectors dominate the trial index, accounting for 86.8 percent of the total; so they can inordinately influence the sectoral picture. Wholesale and retail trade together account for 23 percent of the basket, followed by information services at 22.5 percent, and administrative and support services at 15 percent.

The data for compiling the index is currently sourced from two channels—GST filings and administrative sources for sectors such as air transport, railways, banking and insurance. Since GST data is available in value terms, the statistics ministry has employed various deflators such as the Wholesale Price Index, Consumer Price Index (CPI), services CPI and other sector-specific CPIs to convert nominal values into real production estimates.