Make prison release rules humane, begin with terminally ill

The Supreme Court last week addressed one of the most pressing humanitarian concerns in India’s criminal justice system. In its verdict on a plea by the National Legal Services Authority (Nalsa), Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta directed all states and Union territories to frame policies for the early release of elderly (aged 70 and above) and terminally ill prisoners. Grounding its judgement in the fundamental rights to equality before the law and to life and liberty, the Bench also called for framing technology-enabled processes to minimise delays for such release. A recent Nalsa study identified 5,393 prisoners who would qualify, including 1,886 undertrials.

This is a welcome intervention in a nation of perennially overcrowded prisons. Reportage by this newspaper in the 1980s changed the public’s perception about the conditions behind bars. Journalist Ashwini Sarin got himself arrested on a frivolous charge to spend a few days in Tihar jail and see the situation first-hand. The series of reports that flowed from the investigation highlighted overcrowding, corruption and systemic ills behind the jail gates. Prolonged detention—especially of those not yet convicted—compounds the indignities in such conditions.