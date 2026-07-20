Spain win a triumph of collective effort over individual brilliance

As Rodri lifted sport’s most coveted trophy on Sunday, one aspect of his team’s performance shone above others. No other top-ranked nation at this football World Cup embodied the principles of team-play like Spain. Theirs was a triumph of the collective in a tournament dominated by stars. France entered the tournament with the largest celestial assemblage; some of their players had already won the Cup in 2018 or played in the 2022 final. Kylian Mbappé, the highest scorer this year, and Michael Olise, with most assists, showed why they are regarded so highly. But ultimately, it was Spain who added a second star to their jersey with seven players scoring in eight matches. While France and Argentina gave their attackers the freedom to interpret space on the pitch, Spain stuck to the principles of juego de posición or positional play: a style where the system is king, with players given specific roles.
Though such a strategy may look boring because of the team’s exceptional technical superiority, their possession frustrated opponents. It’s why La Roja looked like a club side playing an international game. That Rodri won the Golden Ball over Lionel Messi or Mbappé also made sense—he marshalled his troops like a true leader. But unlike their first golden era from 2008 to 2012, when Spain won the World Cup and two Euros, this generation has upgraded the playing principles. They move the ball quicker up the pitch, thanks to the likes of Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo. Also, if the team that won the 2010 World Cup conceded just two goals, this side gave away only one. Credit must also go to the Spanish coaching institutions. At a time when other federations hired coaches more known for nous in club football, Spain appointed Luis de la Fuente, who managed national age-group teams for over a decade and saw this generation prosper.
In the end, Messi stood forlorn in the middle of the pitch with tears in his eyes. Argentina managed to make it to the final at times because of his magical goals and assists. But the best team won. At 39, it was Messi’s final World Cup game. For a player revered as a god of the sport, this might not be a fitting farewell. But then, football won.