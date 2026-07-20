Spain win a triumph of collective effort over individual brilliance

Though such a strategy may look boring because of the team’s exceptional technical superiority, their possession frustrated opponents. It’s why La Roja looked like a club side playing an international game. That Rodri won the Golden Ball over Lionel Messi or Mbappé also made sense—he marshalled his troops like a true leader. But unlike their first golden era from 2008 to 2012, when Spain won the World Cup and two Euros, this generation has upgraded the playing principles. They move the ball quicker up the pitch, thanks to the likes of Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo. Also, if the team that won the 2010 World Cup conceded just two goals, this side gave away only one. Credit must also go to the Spanish coaching institutions. At a time when other federations hired coaches more known for nous in club football, Spain appointed Luis de la Fuente, who managed national age-group teams for over a decade and saw this generation prosper.

In the end, Messi stood forlorn in the middle of the pitch with tears in his eyes. Argentina managed to make it to the final at times because of his magical goals and assists. But the best team won. At 39, it was Messi’s final World Cup game. For a player revered as a god of the sport, this might not be a fitting farewell. But then, football won.