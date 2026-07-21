Agitations highlight angst at shrinkage of democratic space

Protests rent the air at both ends of Delhi’s Sansad Marg as legislators and agitators demanded debate and action on the country’s exams mess. What began on Monday as a students’ protest became a full-fledged political drama on Tuesday with the principal opposition party jumping into the fray. As the Leader of the Opposition staged an unprecedented sit-in before the Prime Minister’s residence along with the Chief Ministers of Kerala and Karnataka, the government sent an emissary to mediate. However, matters remained unresolved at the end of Tuesday.

The evening before, despair was writ large on the faces of thousands of battered young protestors who had gathered on the Cockroach Janta Party’s call demanding resignation of the Union education minister and compensation for the families of those who had died by suicide because of exam scandals. Though they were mostly demanding a fairer shot at the future, they got lathi-charged and tear-gassed. Despite the temporary detention of 70-odd protestors, they braved inclement weather to gather again on Tuesday.