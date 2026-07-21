Agitations highlight angst at shrinkage of democratic space

Protests rent the air at both ends of Delhi’s Sansad Marg as legislators and agitators demanded debate and action on the country’s exams mess. What began on Monday as a students’ protest became a full-fledged political drama on Tuesday with the principal opposition party jumping into the fray. As the Leader of the Opposition staged an unprecedented sit-in before the Prime Minister’s residence along with the Chief Ministers of Kerala and Karnataka, the government sent an emissary to mediate. However, matters remained unresolved at the end of Tuesday.
The evening before, despair was writ large on the faces of thousands of battered young protestors who had gathered on the Cockroach Janta Party’s call demanding resignation of the Union education minister and compensation for the families of those who had died by suicide because of exam scandals. Though they were mostly demanding a fairer shot at the future, they got lathi-charged and tear-gassed. Despite the temporary detention of 70-odd protestors, they braved inclement weather to gather again on Tuesday.
Solidarity marches were reported from Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune and Panjim. Thus, what CJP co-founder Abhijeet Dipke admitted had started as a joke playing on a loose remark has become a lightning rod for dissent. Both in Parliament and on the streets, there is growing frustration at the shrinkage of democratic space. The retreat in Parliament’s deliberative role is plain in the decreasing time for or denial of debate on crucial topics. Outside, the anxiety is not just about glitches in medical entrance exams, but in a series of derailed recruitment drives. As the future of lakhs of families is held hostage to incompetence, apathy and corruption in a job-starved economy, there is an unmistakable feeling that the government is unable to address their genuine concerns.
Action is required on all sides. The government must engage in earnest with the protestors and plan enough House time for a thorough debate. The opposition must participate continuously in making education work for all, not just when protests reach a crescendo. The sacking of a minister would be a mark of accountability, but it would not cure systemic ills. Most importantly, citizens staring aghast at the disproportionate response to peaceful protests must vote on the issues raised. Only then can the pledge made at the midnight hour of independence be substantially redeemed.