Leave pothichoru alone, focus on health system

Thousands of families in Kerala cook an extra portion of lunch on assigned days round the year to feed needy strangers in government hospitals. This meal, called pothichoru or packed rice, is collected and delivered by volunteers, mostly cadres of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, the CPI(M)’s youth wing. Every day, 40,000 such meal parcels are distributed across the state. The person who cooks the meal has no idea about the caste or religion of the receiver; neither does the receiver know about the person who cooked the meal. RSS-affiliated Sevabharati, too, distributes food to the needy in hospitals. So, when Health Minister K Muraleedharan announced that he would stop the distribution of pothichoru by political organisations in government hospitals, the public outrage was huge.

Muraleedharan’s argument was that government hospitals “are not venues to display political or organisational flags” and proposed that all food distribution be routed through government-run community kitchens to ensure a standardised system. The statement drew sharp reactions from various quarters, particularly the DYFI, which has been running a large food distribution network at medical colleges since 2017. The BJP, too, voiced strong objection, suggesting that minister should instead be encouraging Youth Congress workers to follow suit. They alleged that the programme is being hastily banned before alternative systems are implemented.