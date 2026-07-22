Isro needs to coexist with private players, its scientists need a lift

India's growing private space sector is, ironically, affecting its guide and mentor, the Indian Space Research Organisation. The government agency has been rattled by about 120 scientists’ resignation or voluntary retirement over the past year. The finger squarely points at the lucrative private sector, which now features 400 functional startups. On July 14, the department of space issued a memorandum to the heads of Isro’s various centres and units, instructing them not to accept requests for resignation or voluntary retirement, and instead forward them to the department for scrutiny. At the back is the fear of a debilitating impact on India’s ambitious space plans that include the first manned mission, Gaganyaan, in 2027; setting up a space station by 2035; and sending the first Indian astronauts to the moon by 2040.

As if justifying the department’s fears, just four days after the office note, Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched the country’s first privately designed and developed rocket, Vikram-1, from Isro’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota to heart-warming congratulatory messages. The historic feat announced the take-off of India’s private space sector, which uses Isro’s infrastructure and guidance as launch pads.