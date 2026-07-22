Moral market markers meet screening concern

Equity investing is all about maximising wealth. But Indian stock exchanges are testing a new hypothesis that some investors might want to prioritise ethics over profits. BSE’s bespoke Saatvik100 and NSE’s Nifty500 Ahimsa indices will use an entirely new set of ethical filters to exclude entities associated with alcohol, tobacco, gambling, weapons, animal cruelty and so on. It’s a novel way to imbibe age-old Indian principles of non-violence and purity into stock portfolios often determined down to the decimal by financial metrics. As against balance-sheet combing, the indices will now benchmark businesses based on their moral fabric. The indices are not directly investible at present and asset management companies have yet to launch products linked to them. But when they do, they too will be subject to conventional market realities. It means, even ethics-based value investing by itself will neither guarantee rapid riches nor prevent falls.

Values-based investing is globally quite popular. For instance, the environmental, social and governance indices are among the fastest-growing segments with an estimated $30 trillion in assets. This is despite concerns that companies with questionable practices manage to secure favourable ESG ratings. Then there are Shariah-compliant indices excluding businesses involved in alcohol, gambling and other prohibited activities, and Catholic investment funds applying their own religious parameters. But unlike ESG benchmarks that rely on methodologies developed by globally recognised agencies, the Indian indices’ classification of companies is based on proprietary processes, raising concerns over the screening.