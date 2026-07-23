New residence proof can help if issued efficiently

At a time when anxiety is rising over the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, the Karnataka government has launched a Permanent Residence Certificate to ratify domicile status. It gives hope to those whose documents could require verification when the Election Commission demands. The government claims it can lawfully issue the certificate in accordance with EC guidelines.

PRCs will be issued by deputy tahsildars in 21 days provided citizens meet any of the eligibility norms—they are born in Karnataka; have lived/studied in the state for at least 10 years; have parents or spouse living in the state; the family legally owns residential or other immovable property in the state; they are registered on the rolls, have Aadhaar, ration card and other government records; have a parent who has served in the government for at least seven years; or has other evidence to establish Karnataka as their primary residence. The government is setting up around 50,000 centres to assist people with applications.

The EC, while admitting that the PRC is an accepted supporting document, has ambiguously stated that it establishes residency, not citizenship. The state is looking at the PRC as a two-pronged instrument—to ensure voters are not dropped from the rolls and to streamline welfare beneficiaries. Chief Minister D K Shivakumar claims it is a historic decision to protect the citizens of Karnataka, but the BJP claims it’s an attempt to onboard illegal Bangladeshi immigrants as bona fide voters.