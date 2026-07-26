Earning trust demands reform, not merely a ministerial resignation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded with speed, ordering a NEET retest, tightening security around the movement of question papers and promising stronger safeguards against examination fraud. Wangchuk eventually called off his fast after assurances that these measures would be expedited. Yet administrative action could not erase the perception that the examination system had drifted into crisis under Pradhan’s watch. His resignation became politically unavoidable. The BJP has done well not to alienate Gen Z voters, whose anxieties extend far beyond an examination to concerns over educational opportunity and employment. Their mobilisation is a reminder that young Indians can organise rapidly around issues that shape their futures. It should caution any government against assuming that parliamentary numbers alone are sufficient to carry politically contentious decisions. Public sentiment remains the ultimate test of political legitimacy.

Joshi’s additional charge can only be a temporary arrangement. Education is too large and too consequential a portfolio to be managed indefinitely as an adjunct responsibility. The government should appoint a full-time minister without delay. The task force must produce time-bound reforms that restore public faith in an examination system on which the aspirations of millions of young Indians depend. Pradhan’s resignation may have addressed the immediate crisis; only institutional reform can ensure that the next generation does not lose faith in the system.