Earning trust demands reform, not merely a ministerial resignation

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET leaks marks a rare moment of political accountability in the Modi government’s third term. It reflects a belated recognition that the scale of public anger—driven largely by a spontaneous Gen Z mobilisation—had been seriously underestimated. The decision to entrust the ministry to Pralhad Joshi as an additional charge, and to constitute an examination reforms task force under Nandan Nilekani, suggests the government now recognises that restoring confidence requires more than crisis management.
The political storm gathered with startling speed. A government that has preferred to ride out public protests rather than concede political ground found itself confronting an agitation that cut across regions, social backgrounds and political affiliations. The indefinite strike by the Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi, Sonam Wangchuk’s 26-day fast and the Rapid Action Force’s heavy-handed dispersal of the youth march to Parliament on July 20 combined to transform an examination scandal into a movement over fairness, opportunity and the credibility of public institutions. The government’s reading of the public mood proved to be seriously flawed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded with speed, ordering a NEET retest, tightening security around the movement of question papers and promising stronger safeguards against examination fraud. Wangchuk eventually called off his fast after assurances that these measures would be expedited. Yet administrative action could not erase the perception that the examination system had drifted into crisis under Pradhan’s watch. His resignation became politically unavoidable. The BJP has done well not to alienate Gen Z voters, whose anxieties extend far beyond an examination to concerns over educational opportunity and employment. Their mobilisation is a reminder that young Indians can organise rapidly around issues that shape their futures. It should caution any government against assuming that parliamentary numbers alone are sufficient to carry politically contentious decisions. Public sentiment remains the ultimate test of political legitimacy.
Joshi’s additional charge can only be a temporary arrangement. Education is too large and too consequential a portfolio to be managed indefinitely as an adjunct responsibility. The government should appoint a full-time minister without delay. The task force must produce time-bound reforms that restore public faith in an examination system on which the aspirations of millions of young Indians depend. Pradhan’s resignation may have addressed the immediate crisis; only institutional reform can ensure that the next generation does not lose faith in the system.