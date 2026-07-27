Health schemes failing to reach vulnerable women

Two recent surveys have concurred on the same alarming fact—the extremely poor maternal and menstrual health of women from particularly vulnerable tribal groups in Odisha. A comprehensive, 591-page report by Utkal University revealed that more than half the women from these groups are anaemic. It’s not surprising given that anaemia can be attributed to poor maternal healthcare during frequent pregnancies. On an average, a woman from these communities gives birth to three children, with the difference between the first and last child at about 6 years. On top, one in every four pregnant women does not receive the micro-nutrients she requires. The research found chronic malnutrition and stunting among the surveyed communities, with the average body mass index for men at 19.8 and women at 18.9. On menstrual health, it was found than more than four-fifths of the women used repurposed cloth. Another such exercise by Sambalpur University arrived at similar outcomes.

Taken together, the findings expose the failure of successive governments in translating a multitude of welfare schemes into tangible improvements in the health of particularly vulnerable tribal group members. The surveys also found about half the population of 10 such groups, out of the state’s 13, outside the workforce. Just about an eighth of them owned pucca houses. Ration cards assigned to below-poverty-line households were found among most.

Odisha houses the largest cohort among the 75 particularly vulnerable tribal groups identified across the country. It would be an understatement to demand a policy reset for these groups. The PM’s Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan promises a saturation of basic services for these communities, while the state has its own tribal welfare programmes. Yet the surveys underline the failure of both in delivering outcomes.