Fortify students' mental health as a top priority

The NEET-UG exam paper leak in May, which affected more than 20 lakh students, purportedly led to about 20 students’ death by suicide due to its adverse psychological impact. As students felt their hard work was being wasted, anxiety rose over high coaching fees and the re-examination. In the wake of this turmoil, on July 22, the Karnataka government directed all higher education institutions in the state to report every incident of suicide among students to the jurisdictional police, irrespective of whether it occurs on campus, in a hostel or at an accommodation elsewhere. The circular stresses that all universities, colleges, residential academies, hostels and paying guest accommodations must strictly comply with the guidelines on students’ safety and mental health.

While this is indeed a welcome step, efforts to help students develop a positive and healthy attitude towards life and career decisions need to begin from the early years of schooling. Mental health experts say extreme psychological reactions among students in higher education institutions almost always have roots in childhood, when skill-building mechanisms are activated. Informed intervention in these years can directly help with suicide prevention later.