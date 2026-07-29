Industry dodges Hormuz squeeze to recover, some sectors missing tailwind

India's industrial production staged a smart recovery in June, clocking a 22-month high growth of 7.3 percent. It proved once again that the domestic economy continues to shrug off many of the headwinds engulfing the world. Though the surge was partly aided by a favourable base effect—the Index of Industrial Production had grown by just 2.2 percent in June 2025—the June 2026 performance remains significant.

The recovery was broad-based rather than confined to a few segments. Manufacturing, which accounts for nearly three-fourths of the index, expanded 7.8 percent, its fastest pace in seven months, with gains visible across most sub-sectors. Capital goods extended their double-digit growth streak to a third consecutive month, signalling that investment intentions remain intact despite the uncertainty of the preceding quarter. Consumer goods output doubled its pace to 6.1 percent, while non-durables, often the first segment to wobble when household budgets tighten, touched a six-month high. Mining, too, returned to positive territory after a five-month slump.

After three months in which the West Asia conflict disrupted shipping lanes and pushed up input costs, industry appears to have found workarounds through alternative sourcing, inventory drawdowns and the benefit of softer crude prices following ceasefire talks. Brent crude fell to around $85 a barrel in June from over $107 in May, easing one of the biggest cost pressures on manufacturers. Evidence from other indicators suggests this is more than a statistical rebound. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index remained above 54, indicating growth, while e-way bill volumes stayed resilient and passenger vehicle sales grew by over 24 percent. Early corporate earnings for the June quarter also indicate that the recovery is not merely a flash in the pan.