Basic questions, larger reforms unaddressed in House exam Bill debate

Members could have used the Bill as the peg to ask a few basic questions. Should the law prescribe how question papers are printed, stored and transported? Should it require independent security audits and minimum cybersecurity standards? Should exam authorities be legally bound to report breaches within a fixed time? And should candidates whose exam are cancelled because of administrative failures have statutory protection?

Instead, much of the debate degenerated into familiar political exchanges. The Treasury benches defended the government’s handling of the recent exam controversies, while the opposition focused on assigning political blame and revisiting issues such as the handling of the Jantar Mantar protests.

The debate also bypassed questions that surface every time entrance exam become contentious. With education on the Concurrent List, Parliament could have reflected on the opposition’s concerns over the growing centralisation of entrance exam, whether such a trend is consistent with education remaining on the Concurrent List, and whether the states should have a greater say in the exam framework.

The Bill gave Parliament a rare opportunity to influence the legal framework governing a national issue that affects lakhs of young Indians every year. Instead, the members spent more time looking back at the latest controversy than forward to the reforms needed to prevent the next one.