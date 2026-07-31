Poll battles foreground DKS's urban growth plan

Bengaluru is at the front and centre of the Karnataka government’s civic reformation undertaken since June, when D K Shivakumar took charge. From managing garbage to clearing encroachment, there is a sustained effort to declutter the city. Since the appointment of Krishna Byre Gowda as minister in charge of Greater Bengaluru, there is a perceptible change towards no-nonsense implementation on the ground. Starting with the city’s two biggest woes—garbage and traffic—Gowda is implementing new ideas backed by tough rules. He has announced a ‘Freedom from Garbage’ campaign to get rid of construction debris from public spaces, and promised a scientific waste management system in the next few months. Roads are being relaid and a greening campaign is on. Roadsides are being cleared of encroaching shops, vehicles and garbage to improve mobility. The displacement of vendors may have made the minister unpopular, but he has ploughed on with the promise of rehabilitation—the outcome of which is awaited. Such moves are being implemented in the state’s tier-2 cities, too.

It’s part of a wider vision drawn up by the Chief Minister, whose ambitious 25-year urban transformation blueprint includes tunnels inspired by Zurich’s network, 10-lane roads, a traffic grid system, new satellite cities and a second airport for the capital, with technology to improve the ease of doing business. The Congress government is looking at capitalising on Bengaluru’s economic advantages as home to 26 lakh tech professionals, over 65,000 IT companies and 22,000 startups.