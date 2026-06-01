GST shock rocks gaming as SC backs past levies

Retrospective tax liability has returned to haunt Indian businesses, this time through the Supreme Court upholding the government’s power to tax online real-money gaming companies for past periods. In Gameskraft Technologies, the court ruled that the government could impose 28 percent GST on the entire contest or betting amount deposited on online gaming platforms. The industry’s principal contention was not merely the rate of taxation but the basis on which GST should be levied. It argued that tax should apply only to the platform fee or commission earned by gaming companies for facilitating online gaming, rather than to the entire amount staked by players. The industry also urged the court against imposing tax liabilities for periods during which the legal position remained uncertain and heavily contested.
For years, online gaming companies operated under a framework where GST applied only to platform fees, consistent with the earlier service tax regime. That position changed with an amendment that came into force on October 1, 2023 with the government arguing that it was merely clarificatory and did not introduce a new levy. According to this interpretation, a 28 percent GST on the full betting amount had always been applicable since the introduction of GST on July 1, 2017. Accepting this argument, the Supreme Court held that the amendments were clarificatory rather than substantive. Still, the judgement leaves the industry facing tax demands of nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore, even though the sector’s total revenue during the relevant period—from July, 2017 to March, 2022—was only around ₹10,100 crore.
The government has increasingly viewed online real-money gaming through the lens of gambling and addiction risks. The decision to place such activities in the highest GST slab reflects a policy choice that taxation can also serve as a regulatory tool to discourage potentially harmful behaviour. The State is therefore seeking not merely to raise revenue, but also to address what it sees as an emerging social concern. Yet the ruling raises a larger question about the balance between revenue collection and policy certainty. Businesses make investment and compliance decisions based on their understanding of the law as it exists at the time. When substantial tax liabilities arise years later because of a reinterpretation of that law, the consequences can be severe for business planning and investor confidence. India spent years distancing itself from the reputation created by retrospective tax disputes. While the Supreme Court has upheld the government’s legal position in this case, the broader policy debate over certainty, predictability and fairness in taxation is unlikely to end here.