GST shock rocks gaming as SC backs past levies

Retrospective tax liability has returned to haunt Indian businesses, this time through the Supreme Court upholding the government’s power to tax online real-money gaming companies for past periods. In Gameskraft Technologies, the court ruled that the government could impose 28 percent GST on the entire contest or betting amount deposited on online gaming platforms. The industry’s principal contention was not merely the rate of taxation but the basis on which GST should be levied. It argued that tax should apply only to the platform fee or commission earned by gaming companies for facilitating online gaming, rather than to the entire amount staked by players. The industry also urged the court against imposing tax liabilities for periods during which the legal position remained uncertain and heavily contested.

For years, online gaming companies operated under a framework where GST applied only to platform fees, consistent with the earlier service tax regime. That position changed with an amendment that came into force on October 1, 2023 with the government arguing that it was merely clarificatory and did not introduce a new levy. According to this interpretation, a 28 percent GST on the full betting amount had always been applicable since the introduction of GST on July 1, 2017. Accepting this argument, the Supreme Court held that the amendments were clarificatory rather than substantive. Still, the judgement leaves the industry facing tax demands of nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore, even though the sector’s total revenue during the relevant period—from July, 2017 to March, 2022—was only around ₹10,100 crore.